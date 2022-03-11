Northbound US-31 near Holland to close Monday

LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A major construction project is slated to begin south of Holland on Monday, March 14.

Starting Monday morning, northbound US-31 will be closed at eastbound I-196. The closure will remain through Washington Avenue. Traffic will be detoured along eastbound I-196 to M-40/Lincoln Road.

Northbound Washington Avenue will also be closed Monday. The Michigan Department of Transportation will rebuild the road between the northbound exit ramp of US-31 and Matt Urban Drive.

Traffic will be detoured east along 64th Street to northbound M-40.

Ultimately, MDOT will rebuild three miles of northbound and southbound US-31 between I-196 and Central Avenue in the city of Holland.

The project will be in place until November. Northbound US-31 is expected to remain closed for the duration of the work.



The project will cost about $25 million. According to an MDOT news release, most of the funding for this project was made available through Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program.