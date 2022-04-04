KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews will begin working on the expansion of the westbound lanes of I-94 in Kalamazoo.

On Friday, the Michigan Department of Transportation said crews will begin moving traffic onto the newly built eastbound lanes between Lovers Lane and Sprinkle Road.

This is the second year of MDOT’s two-year project to widen 2.7 miles of I-94 from four to six lanes between Lovers Lane and Sprinkle Road, according to MDOT.

More information about the project can be found on MDOT’s YouTube page.