MDOT: Expect backups during work near US-31 drawbridge

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Drivers should expect traffic backups around the US-31 drawbridge when construction begins Sunday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is doing some work on the drawbridge and nearby, so it is reducing northbound traffic to one lane starting at Waverly Avenue and closing the northbound ramps for M-104 and 3rd Street.

Northbound traffic bound for Spring Lake and Ferrysburg can take US-31 to Van Wagoner, take Van Wagoner west to 174th Avenue and then take 174th to 3rd Street.

Other northbound traffic may choose to avoid the lane closures by detouring along M-231 or I-96.

(Courtesy Michigan Department of Transportation)

(Courtesy Michigan Department of Transportation)

Both directions of M-104 are also being reduced to one lane between US-31 and Rex/School Street. You can take M-45 to get around that.

MDOT says the work will likely add half an hour to your commute, so you’ll want to plan ahead.

The project is planned to run through late December.