Mackinac Bridge Authority asks for patience from drivers

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WOOD) — The Mackinac Bridge Authority is asking for travelers to be patient if they are choosing to cross the bridge this weekend.

In a news release, MBA said they saw an uptick last weekend in the number of vehicles crossing the bridge as the weather improved and the stay-at-home orders were relaxed a bit.

MBA said because they are still not accepting cash as a toll to cross the bridge the amount of time it takes to process a credit card transaction is slightly longer, causing long lines.

On a typical weekend, northbound traffic is heavy on Friday between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Southbound traffic is heavy between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday.

“To help slow the spread of COVID-19, we stopped taking cash payments in mid-March. While credit cards take only a few seconds longer to process, that delay adds up during traffic peaks,” said MBA Executive Secretary Kim Nowack in a news release. “This change helps keep customers and our staff safe, and we ask that customers be patient and kind to our employees who are just trying to do their jobs during this stressful time”

MBA recommends if you want to reduce your wait time, consider crossing the bridge during off-peak travel times.

Other ways you can pay to cross the bridge include a MacPass, Google Pay or Apple Pay.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that restaurants, bars and other retail businesses can reopen in much of northern Michigan starting Friday.

