Kent County Road Commission ramps up construction projects

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Road Commission has already started one of its big projects for the year and there are more to follow.

Currently under construction is 84th Street between Division and Eastern avenues. It’s closed to thru traffic as crews work to widen the road from two lanes to three with the addition of a center turn lane. The project is slated to run through early July.

Starting the week of March 28, the road commission will start work along 100th Street, just three miles from the 84th Street project. It will be closed between Kalamazoo and Hanna Lake avenues.

Another large project slated to start later this spring will be the repaving of 13 Mile Road in Sparta and Algoma townships.

Six miles of 13 Mile Road will be repaved in phases between the eastern village limit of Sparta to Edgerton Avenue.

In all, Kent County Road Commission expects to do some sort of surface replacement or treatments on anywhere between 75 and 100 miles of roadway this construction season.