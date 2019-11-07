Icy roads Thursday morning cause crashes across W. MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Drivers should anticipate slick spots on the roadways across West Michigan during the Thursday morning commute.

The National Weather Service Grand Rapids said mostly below freezing temperatures may create icy spots on untreated roads.

As of 5 a.m., there were reports of more than a dozen crashes across West Michigan. Drivers are advised to be patient, go slow and give themselves more time to get where they are going Thursday.

ROAD CREWS PREPARE FOR WINTER WORK

The Kent County Road Commission told News 8 crews switched more than half of their equipment from summer to winter work.

The road commission said it has about 45 trucks that are fully capable of taking care of the winter weather. The remaining 45 are in summer mode could be put into operation within a couple hours, but they are still trying to finish fall work.

“We think there is still some late fall work to be done. We are still doing spot asphalt repairs,” said Jerry Byrne with the KCRC. “So, yes, we will be ready again. It’s not like we need to be ready for 14 inches of snow, full fletched winter. Pavement temperatures are warm, there are still some transitional time even with the snow that we got.”

This year, the road commission said it’s going to try to use more liquid, like salt water on the roads due to a 15 percent increase in salt prices.