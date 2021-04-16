I-94 expansion in Kalamazoo to bring ramp closures Monday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A major road project begins Monday on I-94 in Kalamazoo.

Orange cones will be out for the 2021-2022 construction seasons as the Michigan Department of Transportation works to widen nearly 3 miles of interstate from four to six lanes. The project is happening between Lovers Lane and Sprinkle Road. The Portage Road interchange will also be rebuilt.

Starting Monday, April 19, the ramps from northbound and southbound Portage Road to eastbound and westbound I-94 will close. The ramp from Kilgore Road to westbound I-94 will also be closed.

While MDOT works this summer to rebuild and expand the eastbound lanes of I-94, traffic will be shifted onto the westbound side of I-94. Two lanes of travel will be maintained both eastbound and westbound I-94 during construction.

“We will have marked detours out there so if you’re not terribly familiar with follow the detour, follow the traffic. And if you are familiar clearly find your own way whatever is safest and most convenient for you,” said MDOT spokesperson Nick Schirripa.

Night and weekend work will be required throughout the project, so be prepared for lane closures and detours.

The project is a nearly $90 million investment from MDOT.

Rebuilding is expected to be completed in November 2022.