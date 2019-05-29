I-196 exit ramp reopens 8 hours after tanker crash

OTTAWA Co, Mich. (WOOD) — An exit ramp from westbound I-196 in Ottawa County has reopened after crews spent hours righting an overturned milk tanker, MDOT says.

The crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday on the exit ramp from westbound I-196 to eastbound Chicago Drive/M-121 in Georgetown Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the 66-year-old Lakeview man driving the tanker lost control amid heavy rains, which led to low visibility. The tanker veered off the exit ramp and overturned, temporarily trapping the driver.

Firefighters from Georgetown Township freed the man. An ambulance took him to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital with minor injuries.

Crews righted the tanker and reopened the ramp around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to a tweet from MDOT.