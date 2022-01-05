Hazardous road conditions expected as winter storm hits W. MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Drivers can expect slippery road conditions and reduced visibility due to blowing snow as a winter storm moves through West Michigan.

Jerry Byrne with the Kent County Road Commission told News 8 Wednesday that the morning commute should be smooth but expects conditions to deteriorate throughout the day.

“With the intensity and the wind gusts that they are talking about, it’s going to be rough once it starts. People just need to be prepared to take extra time,” said Byrne. “It’s going to deteriorate very quickly.”

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for Allegan, Kent, Lake, Newaygo, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana and Ottawa counties from 4 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday. Snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches and winds gusts as high as 50 mph are expected.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Mecosta, Montcalm, Ionia, Barry, Van Buren and Kalamazoo counties from 4 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday. Snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and winds gusts as high as 45 mph.

The NWS advises drivers to plan on slippery road conditions and areas of blowing snow that could significantly reduce visibility.

Those who venture out are reminded to turn on their headlights, clear all snow and ice from their vehicles and use caution. As temperatures drop, salt is less effective at melting snow.

Follow the Michigan Department of Transportation on Twitter for the latest closures in Southwest and West Michigan.

Drivers can track the progress of the MDOT snowplows from the safety of home before hitting the road. Some plows are also equipped with cameras, allowing travelers to see the streets as they are cleared. The map is visible on the Mi Drive website.

The wintry weather could impact flights at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. Passengers can check real-time flight information online before heading to the airport.