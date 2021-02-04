Treacherous road conditions for morning commute

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Drivers can expect slippery road conditions and reduced visibility due to blowing snow during the Friday morning commute as a winter storm moves through West Michigan.

Those who venture out are reminded to turn on their headlights, clear all snow and ice from their vehicles and use caution.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of West Michigan until 7 p.m. Friday. A Winter Storm Warning was issued for Allegan, Kent, Muskegon, Newaygo and Ottawa counties until 7 p.m. Friday. The area is expected to get up to 4 to 8 inches of snow, wind gusts as high as 40 mph and wind chills only around zero Friday.

Officials are warning that roads could be slick for several days. Snowplows could be seen pretreating roads Thursday.

As temperatures drop, salt is less effective at melting snow. In Kent County, the road commission has mixed sand with salt to help add traction.

“That snow pack potentially could be on the road for the next seven to 10 days where we’re looking at single digit temperatures. We’re not going to put salt down to melt in those temperatures. Folks need to be prepared that its going to be snow pack for a little while,” said Jerry Byrne, director of operations at the Kent County Road Commission.

Follow the Michigan Department Of Transportation on Twitter for the latest closures in Southwest and West Michigan.

Drivers can track the progress of the MDOT snowplows from the safety of home before hitting the road. Some plows are also equipped with cameras, allowing visitors to see the roads as they are cleared. The map is visible on the Mi Drive website.

The wintry weather could impact flights at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. Passengers can check real-time flight information online before heading to the airport.