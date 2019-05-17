Get traffic alerts from Traffic Tom

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you are looking to stay on top of what is happening with your morning commute, there is an easy way to get alerts to your mobile device from Traffic Tom.

First, download the WOOD TV8 mobile app which is available for free for both iPhone and Android devices.

iPhone Users: Tap here to update your device | Android Users: Tap here to update your device

After you have downloaded the app, you will be asked which type of alerts you would like to receive: News, Weather Alerts, Traffic, Live Video or Sports.

If you already have the app, go to settings in top left corner then Customize Alerts and select Traffic.