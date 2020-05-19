Flooding prompts road closures in Kent County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several roads across Kent County are closed due to flooding after days of heavy rainfall.

As of Tuesday morning, the Kent County Road Commission said the following roads are temporarily closed:

Konkle at Jupiter

Riverpoint at Indian

Bailey Park at Purchase

Canright at Briggs

4 Mile Rd at Briggs

Reeds Lake Blvd at East Beltline (2 locations)

Reeds Lake Blvd at Hall

Reeds Lake Blvd at Manhattan

Peach Ridge Ave from 8 Mile Rd to 9 Mile Rd

Division Ave from 7 Mile Rd to Hayes St

McPherson between Alden Nash Ave and Lincoln Lake Ave

McPherson between Parnell and Alden Nash Ave

Conservation between Fero and McCabe Ave

68 th St between Pratt Lake and Wingeier

St between Pratt Lake and Wingeier Pratt Lake between 64 th St and 68 th St

St and 68 St Cherry Valley between 76 th St and 84 th St

St and 84 St Coldwater between 100 th St and 108 th St

St and 108 St 60 th St between M-50 and Bancroft

St between M-50 and Bancroft Ashley between Beardsley and 11 Mile Rd

Ashley between 10 Mile Rd and 11 Mile Rd

Ashley between M-44 and 7 Mile Rd

7 Mile Rd between Ashley and Lincoln Lake Ave

Tiffany between 5 Mile Rd and 6 Mile Rd

18 Mile Rd between Simmons and White Creek Ave

Summit between 12 Mile Rd and 13 Mile Rd

Division between Fonger and 11 Mile Rd

Friske between 12 Mile Rd and Rector

15 Mile Rd between Wabasis and Ashley

Grosvenor west of Ritchie

Ritchie between 19 Mile Rd and Egner

Division between 19 Mile Rd and Sherwin

Nugent between 9 Mile Rd and 10 Mile Rd

Mowery between Lehman and Tisdel

12 Mile Rd between Summit and Northland Dr

Drivers are advised to obey all traffic barricades and do not move any road closure barricades. Drivers who do see water covering the roadway are advised to “turn around, don’t drown.”