Flooding prompts road closures in Kent County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several roads across Kent County are closed due to flooding after days of heavy rainfall.
As of Tuesday morning, the Kent County Road Commission said the following roads are temporarily closed:
- Konkle at Jupiter
- Riverpoint at Indian
- Bailey Park at Purchase
- Canright at Briggs
- 4 Mile Rd at Briggs
- Reeds Lake Blvd at East Beltline (2 locations)
- Reeds Lake Blvd at Hall
- Reeds Lake Blvd at Manhattan
- Peach Ridge Ave from 8 Mile Rd to 9 Mile Rd
- Division Ave from 7 Mile Rd to Hayes St
- McPherson between Alden Nash Ave and Lincoln Lake Ave
- McPherson between Parnell and Alden Nash Ave
- Conservation between Fero and McCabe Ave
- 68th St between Pratt Lake and Wingeier
- Pratt Lake between 64th St and 68th St
- Cherry Valley between 76th St and 84th St
- Coldwater between 100th St and 108th St
- 60th St between M-50 and Bancroft
- Ashley between Beardsley and 11 Mile Rd
- Ashley between 10 Mile Rd and 11 Mile Rd
- Ashley between M-44 and 7 Mile Rd
- 7 Mile Rd between Ashley and Lincoln Lake Ave
- Tiffany between 5 Mile Rd and 6 Mile Rd
- 18 Mile Rd between Simmons and White Creek Ave
- Summit between 12 Mile Rd and 13 Mile Rd
- Division between Fonger and 11 Mile Rd
- Friske between 12 Mile Rd and Rector
- 15 Mile Rd between Wabasis and Ashley
- Grosvenor west of Ritchie
- Ritchie between 19 Mile Rd and Egner
- Division between 19 Mile Rd and Sherwin
- Nugent between 9 Mile Rd and 10 Mile Rd
- Mowery between Lehman and Tisdel
- 12 Mile Rd between Summit and Northland Dr
Drivers are advised to obey all traffic barricades and do not move any road closure barricades. Drivers who do see water covering the roadway are advised to “turn around, don’t drown.”