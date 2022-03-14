Explainer: What are those roadside antennas?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan drivers may see some temporary antennas pop up from time to time at intersections and stretches of highway. Local transportation officials say there’s no need to worry.

The mystery antennas aren’t capturing video of your face or tracking your license plate. Tyler Kent, a transportation planner for the Michigan Department of Transportation, says the antennas track traffic patterns.

“They are simply to collect raw counts; how many people are crossing that particular area,” Kent told News 8. “MDOT, along with other road agencies, such as cities or county road commissions, use that data to monitor their system, to make safety or operational improvements where they can. It also helps to use that data to understand general traffic trends like how many people are leaving or traveling during rush hour or how many people are traveling during construction periods.”

An MDOT temporary traffic counter was spotted at the intersection of 28th Street and Michael Avenue in Wyoming, Michigan. The counter is a radar camera attached to a telescopic pole and anchored to a street sign. (Courtesy Marie Bast)

Mike Zonyk is a transportation planner with the Grand Valley Metro Council: the federal government mandates similar organizations to help improve traffic flow in areas with at least 50,000 residents. Zonyk says that simple data collection can be used in many ways.

“One is the typical traffic flow. You’re looking for the actual 24-hour count,” Zonyk explained. “Another use of (traffic counters) are for speed studies, to see how fast people are going on the road. … You can identify the class of vehicles. You can get an idea of how much truck traffic, even all the way down to bike traffic counts.”

Transportation officials use several tools when it comes to monitoring traffic patterns.

“There are different types of traffic counting devices out there. You’ll have some that are permanent, they are buried in the ground. … Those are really on freeways for the most part,” Kent said. “There’s not very many of them around the state, either. I believe we have a couple on US-131 throughout Grand Rapids that continuously collect data throughout the day, every day of the week, all year long.”

There are two types of mobile counters: radar cameras and road tubes. Radar cameras are set on top of long antennas, usually anchored to streetlights or intersection signs.

“Those are just essentially a camera on top of a telescoping pole,” Kent said. “They’re not recording people or specific movements people are doing or speeds, they are just recording if a vehicle crosses a detection zone, essentially.”

Radar cameras are generally used at busier intersections are high-traffic streets with higher speed limits. Road tubes are used on slower roads. The two tubes stretch over the roadway, counts vehicles and measures speed as they drive over them. While the counters do measure speed, Zonyk confirmed that information is only for planning purposes and is not shared with law enforcement.

The mobile traffic counters are usually left up for 24 to 48 hours before being moved to a different location.

“The idea is just to get a standard daily analysis of what the traffic conditions are like at an intersection or a longer stretch of road. … It’s just a snapshot in time,” Kent said.

The Grand Valley Metro Council is responsible for measuring traffic patterns at approximately 1,500 locations and each must be measured at least once every three years.