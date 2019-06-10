EB I-96 at Leonard Street in Grand Rapids closed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Eastbound I-96 is closed at Leonard Street in Grand Rapids.

The freeway will remain closed until Oct. 25. The closure is part of the work being done to reconstruct the I-96 and I-196 interchange.

The closure of eastbound I-96 is not the only new construction project beginning Monday.

Division Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids will also start to see lane closures. Consumers Energy is doing some power work which will close the center turn lane of Division between Cherry Street and Wealthy Street.

It will be in place through Aug. 2. There will be some parking restrictions in place during the work.

Finally, lanes closures will go into place along 44th Street and Patterson at the entrance of the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. Workers will be adding an additional left turn lane from eastbound 44th Street to northbound Patterson.

Airport officials are warning people to make sure to allow themselves ample time to get to the airport as this road work will slow things down.