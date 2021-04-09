EB I-196 over Grand River closing tonight through July

Traffic

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Starting tonight, the eastbound lanes of I-196 over the Grand River will be closed through July.

 The Michigan Department of Transportation said at 9 p.m. Friday eastbound I-196 will be closed at US-131 in Grand Rapids. Traffic will be detoured to northbound US-131 to eastbound I-96.

Two lanes of westbound I-196 will stay open into downtown Grand Rapids. One eastbound lane will stay open starting at the Ionia Avenue on-ramp.

The stretch of highway will be closed while MDOT replaces the bridge deck over the Grand River. Crews will rebuild and widened I-196 with an additional lane in both directions between Fuller and Maryland avenues.

The project will also include rebuilding the eastbound and westbound I-196 bridges over Plymouth Avenue. Plymouth will be closed under I-196 through November, according to MDOT.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links