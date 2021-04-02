EB I-196 over Grand River closing April 9 through July

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Starting next week, the eastbound lanes of I-196 over the Grand River will be closed through July.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said at 9 p.m. Friday, April 9 eastbound I-196 will be closed at US-131 in Grand Rapids. Traffic will be detoured to northbound US-131 to eastbound I-96.

Two lanes of westbound I-196 will stay open into downtown Grand Rapids. One eastbound lane will stay open starting at the Ionia Avenue on-ramp.

The stretch of highway will be closed while MDOT replaces the bridge deck over the Grand River. Crews will rebuild and widened I-196 with an additional lane in both directions between Fuller and Maryland avenues.

The project will also include rebuilding the eastbound and westbound I-196 bridges over Plymouth Avenue. Plymouth will be closed under I-196 through November, according to MDOT.