EB I-196 in GR to close for weekend later this month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Eastbound I-196 in Grand Rapids will be closed later this month due to a construction project.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the eastbound lanes will be closed between Lake Michigan Drive and US-131 starting at 9 p.m. Friday, May 29 through 5 a.m. Monday, June 1.

The onramp from eastbound Lake Michigan Drive to eastbound I-196 will remain closed through Oct. 31. Lane closures on eastbound I-196 between Market Avenue and US-131 will be in place through Oct. 31.

>>Online: MDOT’s interactive construction-traffic map

The $9 million project will include improvements to 14 bridges, concrete joint repairs, asphalt resurfacing and high-friction surface coating, according to a MDOT news release.

The work is weather dependent.