Dangerous driving conditions for morning commute in SW MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dangerous driving conditions for the morning commute are expected as a winter storm dumps inches of snow in southwest Michigan.

The National Weather Service warns drivers that travel will be difficult in much of southern Lower Michigan on Wednesday and Thursday.

The heaviest snow is expected along and south of the I-94 corridor, including Barry, Calhoun, Jackson, Kalamazoo and Van Buren counties, with 8 to 12 inches of snow forecasted. Areas north will also see a good amount of snow, with 2 to 6 inches expected through Thursday night.

On Tuesday, the Kent County Road Commission said crews were ready to respond. It also advised drivers to make sure their vehicles have an emergency kit, wiper fluid topped off and a full gas tank.

Those who venture out are reminded to turn on their headlights, clear all snow and ice from their vehicles and use caution. NWS says drivers should also have an extra flashlight, food and water in their car in case of an emergency.

Drivers can track the progress of the MDOT snowplows from the safety of home before hitting the road. Some plows are also equipped with cameras, allowing travelers to see the streets as they are cleared. The map is visible on the Mi Drive website.

The wintry weather could impact flights at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. Passengers can check real-time flight information online before heading to the airport.