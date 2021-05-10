Crash closes EB lanes on I-96 near Lowell

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A crash on I-96 near Lowell caused eastbound lanes to close Monday evening.

Authorities said the crash happened in Lowell Township around 6:25 p.m. on eastbound I-96, east of Alden Nash Avenue NE.

It’s unknown at this time what led up to the crash. At least one semi and a car were involved in the crash, which caused injuries, authorities say. The extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.

A crash on eastbound I-96 near Alden Nash Avenue in Lowell Township on May 10, 2021.

News 8 crews saw drivers using the shoulder to pass the crash scene. Eastbound drivers are being directed to exit at the Alden Nash exit.

We are working to learn more information and will provide updates.