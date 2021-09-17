Construction projects to be aware of before heading to ArtPrize

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you are heading to downtown Grand Rapids during ArtPrize, there are a few construction projects that could slow you down.

EB I-196 CLOSURE

The largest project is the closure of eastbound I-196 over the Grand River. The freeway is closed at the US-131 interchange.

There are two detour options with this closure: Either exit early at Lake Michigan Drive and take Lake Michigan Drive or Fulton Street into downtown, or exit onto southbound US-131 then onto Pearl Street.

This project is scheduled to run through the end of September.

MARKET STREET CLOSURE

Another ongoing project that is limiting your exit options into downtown is the closure of Market Street between Oakes and Williams streets.

Along with that comes the closure of the exit ramp to Market from southbound US-131 as well as the closure of the entrance ramp from Market to northbound US-131.

This project is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 24.

US-131 SINGLE-LANE CLOSURES

The final project that could add time to your drive into downtown is the single-lane closure of both northbound and southbound US-131 between I-196 and Wealthy Street.

This project is scheduled to be complete by the end of September.