Completion dates of 2 GR highway construction projects pushed back

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The two big construction projects in downtown Grand Rapids that have caused headaches for drivers for much of the summer will stay in place longer than expected.

The eastbound lanes of I-196 over the Grand River have been closed all summer. The project was originally slated to be done July 25, but the Michigan Department of Transportation ran into issues that have pushed back the completion date to Sept. 25.

Now MODT is adding a few more days onto that project and expects to be complete by the end of September.

Another construction project that causes big issues for drivers is the single lane closure of both northbound and southbound US-131 between I-196 and the Wealthy Street interchange.

The project was scheduled to be wrapped up by Sept. 15, however, MDOT has also run into unforeseen issues with this project. It now expects this one to last another two weeks and also hopes to have it done by the end of the month.