‘Calm before storm’ as Russia could push gas prices up

Gas prices are expected to increase over the next couple of weeks, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — You’ve probably noticed that you’re paying more at the pump than you were a year ago, and the possibility of Russia imposing retaliatory policies against the United States plus a seasonal change in gasoline formulas could make prices rise further.

From Feb. 21, 2021 to Feb. 21, 2022, the national average price for gas has increased 88 cents. Over the past month, Grand Rapids has seen about an 8-cent increase while the national average has gone up about 20 cents.

“A lot of that difference is those discounts. Refineries are trying to get rid of the winter gasoline so they’re offering it at a pretty steep discount. That’s why Grand Rapids hasn’t gone up as much as the national average,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.

Summer gasoline is mandated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to help avoid ozone action days because gasoline “tends to be volatile in warmer weather,” De Haan explained. It’s at the pump from June 1 through Sept. 15, but it can extend beyond those guidelines.

The multistage transition to summer gasoline begins in March and lasts through May, De Haan said.

Once we make the transition, the analyst said, there’s a lot of catching up to do and it will “probably then push prices in West Michigan to the highest they’ve been since 2014.”

“It’s not going to look good here in the next couple of weeks,” De Haan said. “…We could see gas prices make a jump up to $3.49 as we start the transition to summer gasoline.”

De Haan recommended that if you need gas, you fill up by Wednesday. After that, you could run the risk of seeing those higher gas prices.

“This is kind of the calm before the storm. I do expect prices may drift lower here before they start to jump up either later this week or next week,” he said.

Even with the switch in gasoline formulas, De Haan said the biggest thing to look at is what is going on abroad. With the United States threatening to implement sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine, De Haan said Russia could retaliate by curbing its oil exports, and it is the second largest producer globally.

“If Russia cuts oil exports to retaliate, it’s going to be bad news,” De Haan said.

If that were to happen, drivers could feel the price change in a matter of days.

De Haan said the possibility has forced Western countries to start talking with Iran about nuclear deals.

“Iran has been sanctioned for the last several years. President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the joint plan of action and put crippling sanctions on Iran which basically meant that they could not sell their oil on the global market,” De Haan said.

A new nuclear deal would mean it’s likely the sanctions would expire and Iran could then sell oil on the global market again, “softening the blow” of higher prices out of Russia.

For now, De Haan said, it’s a waiting game to see how much gas prices will increase and how quickly.