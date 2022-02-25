Bridge Street into downtown GR to close Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A major street connecting the westside to downtown Grand Rapids is slated to close on Monday, Feb. 28.

Bridge Street between Mt. Vernon Avenue NW/Turner Avenue NW and Scribner Avenue NW will close to traffic. The closure will remain in place through March 11.

The sidewalk will remain open for pedestrians.

Posted detours will be Mt. Vernon Avenue NW to Pear Street NW to Scribner Avenue NW for eastbound traffic. For westbound traffic, the detour will be Scribner Avenue NW to 6th Street NW to Turner Avenue NW.