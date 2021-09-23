After delay, eastbound I-196 reopens in downtown Grand Rapid

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In news that is sure to bring a smile to many drivers, the closure of eastbound I-196 over the Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids is no more.

The Michigan Department of Transportation opened the lanes late Wednesday evening for drivers. It also opened the ramps from northbound and southbound US-131 to eastbound I-196.

The closure had been in place since the spring and was originally scheduled to open in mid-July, however, unforeseen issues once construction began caused a nearly two-month delay.

During the construction project, MDOT crews rebuilt the surface deck of the bridge over the Grand River.

Work further east along I-196 between Fuller Avenue and the East Beltline will continue until mid-November.