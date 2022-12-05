GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you can wait to fill up your gas tank, wait, one expert says.

As gas prices in areas like Lansing and Detroit drop below $3 a gallon, prices in West Michigan have remained above that mark. Drivers in Grand Rapids are seeing around $3.63 a gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said competition is what’s driving those prices down for other parts of the state.

“In Lansing … there is more aggressive competition happening, and in Grand Rapids and West Michigan it seems to be like the status quo,” De Haan said. “That’s why it’s important for consumers to make sure they shop around and patronize the stations that are charging less.”

He said some competition is starting to lower prices in the Allendale area. De Haan advised waiting to fill up your tank.

“Wait as long as you can and fill up with as little as you need in the next three days. Try to drive a little bit more fuel efficiently, you shouldn’t be in any rush to fill your tank,” he said.