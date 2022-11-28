GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers in Michigan, Indiana and Illinois kicked off their ‘Eyes on 94’ initiative Monday as they work to reduce crashes nationwide.

Their specific focus this week will be on commercial vehicles and their respective driver’s behaviors.

“Speeding, improper lane usage, cellphone use, seatbelts, anything driver behavior (related) is what we’re focusing on,” said Sgt. Rick Azelton with the Michigan State Police Commercial Vehicle Department.

According to MSP, driver behavior factors into nearly 90% of all fatal crashes. I-94 is the busiest traveled interstate within West Michigan, which means a heavier police presence could save lives.

“When a commercial vehicle is involved in a crash, it’s usually a little more severe just due to the size of the vehicle,” Azelton said.

To date, there have been 981 traffic deaths in Michigan this year.

The coordinated initiative will last through Friday, Dec. 2.