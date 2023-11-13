GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — According to AAA, people traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday should expect more drivers on the roads, but there are ways to beat the crowds.

The association estimates more than 55 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles for Thanksgiving, including 1.74 million people in Michigan — a 2.6% increase over last year, and the third-highest number on record since AAA started tracking data in 2000.

More travelers are opting for alternatives in 2023. AAA estimates a record-breaking 178,000 Michiganders will travel by air this year, and more people are choosing to take trains or busses than last year.

HOW TO BEAT THE CROWDS

AAA says the key to a smooth trip is to avoid the roads at peak drive times.

“The day before Thanksgiving is notoriously one of the most congested days on our roadways. Travelers should be prepared for long delays, especially around major metros,” Bob Pishue, a transportation analyst with INRIX told AAA. “Knowing when and where congestion will build can help minimize holiday traffic frustrations. We advise drivers to use traffic apps, local DOT notifications and 511 services for real-time updates.”

The peak driving times are 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. On Wednesday, it is recommended you arrive before 11 a.m. On Thursday, AAA recommends getting to your destination before 10 a.m. and avoiding the roads until after 5 p.m. For Black Friday, peak driving time is noon to 4 p.m. Peak hours for that Saturday and Sunday are 3 p.m to 5 p.m.

LOWER PRICES

Those trips should be a little cheaper than last year, depending on how you travel.

Gas prices are expected to be down compared to last year, while average hotel prices in the U.S. are down 12%. The average price for domestic rental cars is also down significantly, 20% less than in 2022.

The average price for domestic flights is up slightly. The average price is $681, up 5% from last year.