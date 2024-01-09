GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Drivers may run into hazardous driving conditions due to heavy snow with rain mixing in some areas of West Michigan.

The National Weather Service says snow on Tuesday morning will make for slick travel conditions and low visibility. Drivers should allow extra time to reach their destination for the morning commute.

Storm Team 8 forecasts that most of West Michigan will see at least 2-5 inches of wet, slushy snowfall.

Drivers are reminded not to crowd snowplows, to maintain a safe distance and not to pass a snowplow on the right.

Those who venture out are reminded to turn on their headlights, clear all snow and ice from their vehicles and use caution. In addition, drivers should make sure to have an extra flashlight, food, and water in their car in case of an emergency.

Drivers can track the progress of the MDOT snowplows from the safety of home before hitting the road. Some plows are also equipped with cameras, allowing travelers to see the streets as they are cleared. The map is visible on the Mi Drive website.

The wintry weather could impact flights at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. Passengers can check real-time flight information online before heading to the airport.