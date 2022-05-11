WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — The ramp from eastbound I-96 to southbound US-131 will be closed for several months starting Wednesday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the ramp is scheduled to close starting at noon Wednesday.

Drivers are advised to take one of the following detours:

Northbound US-131, West River Drive to southbound US-131

Eastbound I-96 to Plainfield Avenue, westbound I-96 to southbound US-131

MDOT said the ramp from eastbound I-96 to southbound US-131 is scheduled to be closed through Wednesday, Aug. 19.

More information about this project and others can be found on MDOT’s Mi Drive Map.