GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Traffic is moving slowly on Sunday after multiple inches of snow fell over West Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Transportation reported around 11:40 a.m., a crash closed the left lane and shoulder of eastbound I-196 at the off-ramp to Fuller Avenue. A crash happened around 10:50 a.m. on eastbound I-94 after Portage Road and closed the right lane. A crash that was first reported around 10 a.m. on eastbound I-94 after M-140 closed the left lane and shoulder.

If you do not have to go out onto the roads this weekend, authorities advise that you stay home.

Those who venture out are reminded to turn on their headlights, clear all snow and ice from their vehicles and use caution.

Lt. Michelle Robinson with Michigan State Police is asking drivers who have to go out on the roads to be prepared for the hazardous conditions by having an emergency kit inside their car. Drivers should make sure to have an extra blanket, cellphone charger, flashlight, food, kitty litter or sand and water.

State police will have extra troopers working during the winter storm to respond to slide-offs, but Robinson notes MSP will be relying on drivers to be cautious while on the roads.

“Most importantly, make sure that you move over. If you have a vehicle on the side of the road or you have any kind of first responder that is attending to a vehicle, safely move into the lane that is the opposite of where they are to make sure that you allow enough space for them to be able to handle that situation,” said Robinson.

Drivers are reminded not to crowd snowplows, to maintain a safe distance and not to pass a snowplow on the right.

The Kent County Road Commission said snowplows will be prioritizing high-traffic roads like state highways and county primary roads like Byron Center Avenue. After these roads are passable, the road commission said crews will move on to local paved roads.

Drivers can track the progress of the MDOT snowplows from the safety of their homes before hitting the road. Some plows are also equipped with cameras, allowing travelers to see the streets as they are cleared. The map is visible on the Mi Drive website.