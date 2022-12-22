GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Drivers are advised to stay home as most of West Michigan is under a blizzard warning until Saturday evening.

Follow the Michigan Department of Transportation on Twitter for the latest closures in Southwest and West Michigan.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for West Michigan from 4 p.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. Saturday with some areas in the region receiving more than a foot of snow and wind gusts of 40 mph to 50 mph.

According to the NWS, the worst travel conditions will come Friday when travel likely becomes very difficult to impossible due to widespread blowing snow that will significantly reduce visibility. Travel is not advised.

Michigan State Police troopers are warning about the risk of getting stranded on the roads and are telling people to avoid driving during the storm.

“We’re asking you to seriously reconsider your travel plans and stay home where it’s safe,” MSP Lt. DuWayne Robinson said. “If you can’t see but two car lengths in front of you, you have no idea what’s coming at you. Other motorists don’t have any idea what’s coming at them, so it just creates … a blinding effect for everyone out there, which could potentially lead to a crash.”

Those who must venture out are reminded to turn on their headlights, clear all snow and ice from their vehicles, and use caution. In addition, drivers should make sure to have emergency supplies in their car.

“We ask that you pack an emergency preparedness kit. This should include a flashlight, a phone charger, water and food, blankets, a first aid kit and jumper cables,” Robinson said. “It is also extremely important to let someone know your destination.”

Robinson said MSP will be proactively conducting sweeps to the look for stranded drivers along major roads.

Michigan State Police advised drivers if they are involved in a crash or their vehicle becomes disabled on the road, they should remain in their vehicles to avoid being hit by other cars. Putting on your lights, staying buckled in your seat and calling 911 are also recommended.

MSP also said that 115 shifts will be covered over the course of the storm 24/7.

Kent County Road Commission said it will be fully staffed with day and night crews throughout the weekend. The Road Commission of Kalamazoo County also said it will bring in its full staff of plow drivers but they expect it to be challenging to keep up.

“We’ve been preparing for the storm over the last couple days. Primarily just preparing equipment, making sure our team is properly trained. Trucks are ready to roll,” Travis Bartholomew with the Road Commission of Kalamazoo County said.

Drivers can track the progress of the MDOT snowplows from the safety of home before hitting the road. Some plows are also equipped with cameras, allowing travelers to see the streets as they are cleared. The map is visible on the Mi Drive website.

Nick Schirripa, a spokesperson for MDOT’s southwest region, said the department will be working closely with MSP, monitoring conditions and plowing major roads and highways.

He echoed state trooper’s call to stay off the road.

“The fewer cars that are on the road, the easier it is to plow but also the less possibility there is of crashes,” he said. “So that would be helpful but understanding we’re going into a holiday weekend, people are going to travel and so folks just need to remember to really, really reduce their speed.”

The wintry weather could impact flights at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. Passengers can check real-time flight information online before heading to the airport.

“We want people to be safe and get home to their loved ones. It’s Christmas weekend. We want to avoid tragedies where possible,” Robinson said.