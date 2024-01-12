GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — First responders and road crews are preparing for the winter storm that is expected to drop up to more than 10 inches of snow across West Michigan this weekend.

Lt. Michelle Robinson with Michigan State Police is asking drivers who have to go out on the roads to be prepared for the hazardous conditions by having an emergency kit inside their car. Drivers should make sure to have an extra blanket, cellphone charger, flashlight, food, kitty litter or sand and water.

State police will have extra troopers working during the winter storm to respond to slide-offs, but Robinson notes MSP will be relying on drivers to be cautious while on the roads.

“Most importantly, make sure that you move over. If you have a vehicle on the side of the road or you have any kind of first responder that is attending to a vehicle, safely move into the lane that is the opposite of where they are to make sure that you allow enough space for them to be able to handle that situation,” said Robinson.

Drivers are reminded not to crowd snowplows, to maintain a safe distance and not to pass a snowplow on the right.

Road crews were out Friday morning preparing roadways for the heavy amounts of snow expected across West Michigan over the next couple of days by laying down salt brine.

Even though it has a freezing point lower than water, road treatments may not be as effective as cold air moves Saturday. If you do not have to go out onto the roads this weekend, authorities advise that you stay home.

Those who venture out are reminded to turn on their headlights, clear all snow and ice from their vehicles and use caution.

Drivers can track the progress of the MDOT snowplows from the safety of home before hitting the road. Some plows are also equipped with cameras, allowing travelers to see the streets as they are cleared. The map is visible on the Mi Drive website.

The wintry weather has impacted flights at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport, canceling several flights Friday. Passengers can check real-time flight information online before heading to the airport.