GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two more long-duration highway construction projects in the Grand Rapids area start Monday.

Work will begin along eastbound I-96 at M-21 (Fulton Street) to add an on-ramp from eastbound M-21 to eastbound I-96.

Crews will also be constructing a connection lane along eastbound I-96 between M-21 and Cascade Road. This project will bring land closures along eastbound I-96 from I-196 to Cascade Road.

Lane closures will also be in place along eastbound and westbound M-21 between the East Beltline and Bridgestone Drive. This project is scheduled to run through late August.

Also, beginning Monday, April 25, crews will begin work along I-96 and M-6, where the two freeways intersect.

MDOT will be rebuilding two miles of eastbound and westbound I-96 between Thornapple River Drive and Whitneyville Avenue in Cascade Township.

Lane closures and traffic shifts will come with this project, with at least one lane of travel maintained in each direction for the project’s duration.

This project is expected to last until late November.

Also, eastbound M-6 will have the left lane closed from just east of Thornapple River Drive to I-96 until early July.