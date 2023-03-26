GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — You’ll begin to see more road construction workers out on state routes soon as major improvement projects are set to begin across West Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual meeting on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. so that people can learn how to receive updates on the projects.

Anyone interested in attending can join on Microsoft Teams or by calling 248.509.0316.

MDOT has at least eight construction and improvement projects set to begin next month including:

Resurfacing I-96 from Cascade Road to M-11 (28th Street) with bridge improvements on Burton Street over I-96 (May – October).

Pavement repairs and resurfacing on I-96 from west of Whitneyville Avenue to the Kent/Ionia county line (July – November).

Resurfacing M-21 (Fulton Street) from I-96 to Grand River Drive (June – October).

Building a new on-ramp from M-21 to eastbound I-96 and constructing an interchange connection lane on eastbound I-96 from M-21 to Cascade Road (June – August).

Intersection realignment of M-40 and 48th Street in Hamilton, with signal upgrades at the M-40/136th Avenue intersection (June -August).

Rebuilding I-196 Business Loop (Byron Road) in Zeeland between 84th Avenue and I-196 (April – July).

Rebuilding eastbound I-196 from Zeeland to Hudsonville. The westbound lanes were reconstructed last year (April – November).

Constructing an interchange connection lane on westbound I-196 from Market Avenue to M-11, plus bridge improvements at Chicago Drive. This project was primarily completed last year. Crews will finish paving and bridge work (April – May).

If you would like to provide a comment or have a question about the projects you can use this online comment form or email Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov.

Contact Orlando Curry at 517.241.7462 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language located on the Title VI webpage if you need accommodations to attend the virtual meeting.