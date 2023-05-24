GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Nearly two dozen MDOT road projects will suspend construction ahead of the Memorial Day travel.

“We lift as many as many restrictions as we possibly can, of course we can’t when its staged construction,” said John Richard, a communications specialist for the Michigan Department of Transportation. “But stuff like resurfacing or a bridge rehab project or just maintenance we can lift those lane closures from 3 p.m. Friday through Tuesday morning.”

Construction on Byron Road in Zeeland and I-196 between Zeeland and Hudsonville will not be lifted. That project is expected to be complete by November.

“Those two projects are right by each other, everything else will be all lanes, all ramps open,” he said.

Richard said MDOT plans to suspend construction on both eastbound and westbound I-96 between M-11 and Cascade Road, but that is dependent on weather conditions and progress.

AAA of Michigan expects nearly 1.2 million Michiganders to travel at least 50 miles for the holiday weekend. Construction suspension will last five days as crews anticipate return times to vary.