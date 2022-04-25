GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The US-31 drawbridge near Grand Haven will be closed intermittently overnight this week as crews test the bridge.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the nightly closures on northbound and southbound US-31 over the Grand River will happen from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Monday night and ending Friday morning. The closures are expected to last about 15 minutes at a time.

Southbound US-31 is down to one lane and crossed over to the northbound side between 3rd and Jackson streets. Drivers are advised to take I-96 to M-45 to US-31 as an alternative route.

Two lanes of northbound US-31 are open from Jackson Street to M-104, and one lane is open from M-104 to 3rd Street.

The ramp from southbound US-31 to eastbound M-104 is closed. The posted detour is from 3rd Street to M-104.

The ramp from westbound M-104 to southbound US-31 is closed as well. Drivers are advised to take northbound US-31 to Van Wagoner Street to southbound US-31.

Westbound M-104 is down to one lane over the Spring Lake Channel. Traffic is redirected to Pine Street.

The work is weather dependent.

It’s part of MDOT’s project to improve six bridges at the US-31/M-104 interchange in Grand Haven, Spring Lake and Ferrysburg. The project is expected to be completed in June 2023, according to MDOT.