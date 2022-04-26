WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A construction project to make road and bridge improvements on I-96 in Walker will begin Monday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the $6 million project will include resurfacing 4.5 miles of I-96 from east of Bristol Avenue to West River Drive and bridge improvements on the eastbound I-96 ramp to southbound US-131 over West River Drive and the Marquette Railroad.

The eastbound ramp to southbound US-131 is scheduled to be closed from Monday, May 2, through Aug. 15, according to MDOT.

Drivers are advised to take one of the following detours:

Northbound US-131, West River Drive to southbound US-131

Eastbound I-96 to Plainfield Avenue, westbound I-96 to southbound US-131

MDOT notes that there will be lane and ramp closures and traffic shifts throughout the project, which is scheduled to be finished in September.