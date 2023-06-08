GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Bridge work along westbound I-196 will bring a major closure to the highway this coming weekend.

On Friday, westbound I-196 will close for the weekend at Ottawa Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids. The highway will close at 9 p.m. Friday, June 9 and will remain closed until 5 a.m. Monday, June 12.

There will also be several ramp closures that will also be in place during that same period.

The on-ramps from College and Ionia avenues will close. Ramps from westbound I-196 to northbound and southbound US-131 and the ramp from northbound US-131 to westbound I-196 will close as well.

A posted detour for drivers will be to head westbound on I-96 to southbound US-131.