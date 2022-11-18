GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Drivers heading out on the roads during the morning commute will run into hazardous driving conditions due to heavy snowfall across West Michigan.

According to the National Weather Service, there will be two significant challenges on the roads during the winter storm. First, drivers may experience sudden changes in snow intensity, traction and speed. Second, it will take drivers longer to stop due to warm pavement melting snow and cold air freezing it into ice.

NWS issued a Winter Weather Warning for most of West Michigan until 7 a.m. Saturday with snow totals ranging from 6 to 14 inches.

The Kent County Road Commission reminds drivers not to crowd snowplows, to maintain a safe distance and not to pass a snowplow on the right.

Those who venture out are reminded to turn on their headlights, clear all snow and ice from their vehicles and use caution. In addition, drivers should make sure to have an extra flashlight, food, and water in their car in case of an emergency.

Follow the Michigan Department of Transportation on Twitter for the latest closures in Southwest and West Michigan.

Drivers can track the progress of the MDOT snowplows from the safety of home before hitting the road. Some plows are also equipped with cameras, allowing travelers to see the streets as they are cleared. The map is visible on the Mi Drive website.

Several West Michigan school districts, including Grand Rapids Public Schools and Kalamazoo Public Schools, announced they will be closed on Friday. Check the closings and delays page to see if your school is closed.

The wintry weather could impact flights at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. Passengers can check real-time flight information online before heading to the airport.