GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Driving conditions are expected to deteriorate across West Michigan Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service advises drivers to plan on slippery roads and areas of reduced visibility with hazardous conditions impacting the evening commute.

The following West Michigan highways are closed, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation:

In Ionia County, eastbound I-96 is closed after S. State Road due to a crash.

Those who must venture out are reminded to turn on their headlights, clear all snow and ice from their vehicles, and use caution. In addition, drivers should make sure to have an extra flashlight, food, and water in their car in case of an emergency.

Follow the Michigan Department of Transportation on Twitter for the latest closures in Southwest and West Michigan.

Drivers can track the progress of the MDOT snowplows from the safety of home before hitting the road. Some plows are also equipped with cameras, allowing travelers to see the streets as they are cleared. The map is visible on the Mi Drive website.

The wintry weather could impact flights at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. Passengers can check real-time flight information online before heading to the airport.