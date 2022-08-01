GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Good news for drivers: Gas prices are likely to continue to decline in the coming days and weeks, experts say.

“We’re seeing more and more stations falling back under the $4 a gallon mark, which is something I think most stations will do in the days ahead,” Patrick De Haan, head petroleum analyst at GasBuddy, said Monday.

Concerns for the economy, back-to-back negative GDP quarters and a decrease in oil demand are some of the reasons drivers are saving money at the pump.

How far will prices drop? Well, that depends.

“While prices should continue to declining this week, maybe one more week as well, we still are in the midst of hurricane season. Any small disruption could be magnified,” De Haan said, adding that the affect depends on the severity and path of a hurricane.

If we sidestep a weather-related disruption, De Haan anticipates that prices could fall to $3.50 or $3.60.

One factor that continues to elevate prices is Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I don’t think we will get back to pre-pandemic levels until the end of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and that’s the wild card,” De Haan said. “…We’re not going back to normal until things go back to normal in Russia and Ukraine.”

One thing drivers can look forward to is the yearly relief we see as we switch gasoline formulas. Starting Sept. 16, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s summer gasoline formula will no longer be required so stations can start purchasing winter gasoline, which is cheaper.