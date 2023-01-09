GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Drivers have seen prices at the pump go back up in the Grand Rapids area, and one expert says the cold we experienced over Christmas week is partially to blame.

“China, the Arctic blast are behind what we’re seeing at the pump of prices jumping coast to coast,” Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.

He said the cold that much of the country experienced during Christmas week caused around a dozen refineries to have equipment failures, leading to a jump in wholesale prices.

De Haan said another factor was China announcing it will be reopening its economy.

Prices could be going down again in the near future, but De Haan said it won’t be long before gas stations transition to the more expensive summer gas.

“We have a three to four step process to make that transition. Summer gasoline is mandated by the EPA, it burns cleaner, it’s less volatile, and as temperatures start to warm back up we start making those steps,” he said.

For the full conversation with Patrick De Haan, watch the video in the player above.