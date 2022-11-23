GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gas prices continue to drop in West Michigan, with one station in Sparta dropping to $2.99 per gallon.

Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, said other gas stations could soon get below that $3 mark.

“It’s a possibility that more stations will be joining that. In fact most stations will be, it’s just going to be a matter of time,” De Haan told News 8.

He said drivers are seeing the low prices because wholesale gas prices have ‘plummeted,’ while the price of oil is the lowest it’s been since Russia invaded Ukraine.

“That’s going to pave the way for falling gas prices that could extend the next few weeks,” De Haan said.

De Haan said one thing bringing down those prices is China’s current response to COVID-19.

“Oil prices have been slumping in part because of China’s clamp on COVID, shutting down their economy,” he said. “China is a very large oil consuming nation and that has an immediate impact on global demand.”

If you’ll be traveling for Thanksgiving, De Haan said you may see lower prices depending on where you’re going. Some gas stations on the east side of the state and over by Chicago have dropped below $3 per gallon, he said.