GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Prices at the pump are expected to remain volatile but could soon start to drop, one expert says.

According to gasbuddy.com, there are currently six gas stations with prices under the $5 mark in the Grand Rapids area: one in Comstock Park and five in Sparta.

“Sparta is just one of those beacons where they have probably a lower cost of doing business and they’re passing it along. So props to them, I wish everyone was like that,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

He expects drivers to see some relief at the gas pump soon.

“I do expect a little bit more relief. So stations that are at 5.15, 5.10, you should see them slowly declining here over the next week or so and more of those 4.99s should pop up,” he said.

One of the biggest factors continues to be issues at refineries, De Haan said, and drivers should “expect the volatility to continue.”