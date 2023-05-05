GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A weekend lane closure is sure to slow you down this weekend if you are traveling through Grand Rapids.

The Michigan Department of Transportation will be putting in a double-lane closure along the northbound lanes of US-131 between Hall Street and I-196 this weekend.

Closures will occur around 8:30 p.m. Friday night and remain in place through 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening.

The on-ramps from both Pearl and Wealthy streets to northbound US-131 will also be closed during this time.

All lanes and on-ramps are scheduled to be open for the Monday morning commute.