GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Drivers can expect hazardous road conditions and reduced visibility due to blowing snow as a winter storm moves through West Michigan.

According to the National Weather Service, there will be two significant challenges on the roads. First, drivers may experience sudden changes in snow intensity, traction and speed. Second, it will take drivers longer to stop due to warm pavement melting snow and cold air freezing it into ice.

NWS issued a Winter Weather Warning for most of West Michigan until 7 a.m. Saturday with snow totals ranging from 6 to 12 inches.

The Kent County Road Commission reminds drivers not to crowd snowplows, to maintain a safe distance and not to pass a snowplow on the right.

Those who venture out are reminded to turn on their headlights, clear all snow and ice from their vehicles and use caution. In addition, drivers should make sure to have an extra flashlight, food, and water in their car in case of an emergency.

Follow the Michigan Department of Transportation on Twitter for the latest closures in Southwest and West Michigan.

Drivers can track the progress of the MDOT snowplows from the safety of home before hitting the road. Some plows are also equipped with cameras, allowing travelers to see the streets as they are cleared. The map is visible on the Mi Drive website.

The wintry weather could impact flights at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. Passengers can check real-time flight information online before heading to the airport.