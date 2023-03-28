GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Transportation will hold a digital public meeting Tuesday to highlight $60 million worth of construction projects that will start over the next several months.

“There’s a small window in the summer and spring to get stuff done,” said MDOT’s John Richard. “So crews are back at it.”

The virtual meeting is scheduled to run from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. It can be accessed on Microsoft Teams or by phone at 248.509.0316.

Some of the upcoming projects include resurfacing M-21, or Fulton Street, from I-96 to Grand River Drive, building a new ramp from Fulton Street to eastbound I-96 and constructing an interchange lane between Fulton Street and Cascade Road.

Additionally, eastbound lanes of I-196 from Zeeland to Hudsonville will get a refresh similar to what the westbound lanes received last year and 10 miles of I-94 will be repaved.

“There’s lane closures right now on 196 in Ottawa County to make that traffic shift,” Richard said. “We’re going to shift eastbound over to the westbound lanes, so westbound and eastbound will share the new (westbound) lanes that were constructed last year.”

In addition to the planned projects, maintenance crews will address potholes, guardrail needs and other preventative treatment while the weather allows.