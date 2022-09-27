GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A prime-time episode of “To The Point” this evening will feature 3rd Congressional District candidate John Gibbs.

The episode will air on WOOD TV8 and stream live on woodtv.com at 7 p.m. Gibbs, a Republican, will speak with political reporter Rick Albin about the most pressing issues facing West Michigan and take some questions submitted by viewers.

Gibbs has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, in whose administration he worked. He defeated incumbent Rep. Peter Meijer in the Republican primary in August.

The 3rd Congressional District, along with every other legislative district in Michigan, was redrawn this year. It now includes metro Grand Rapids and much of Kent, Ottawa and Muskegon counties and is considered a national political bellwether.

Gibbs had initially agreed to a Sept. 13 debate against Democratic candidate Hillary Scholten but then withdrew, saying the date would not work. The two camps could not reach an agreement on rescheduling. As a result, Scholten appeared on a prime-time episode of “To The Point” on Sept. 13. News 8 offered Gibbs a similar slot so West Michigan could hear from both candidates.

The general election is Nov. 8.