GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A prime-time episode of “To The Point” this evening will feature 3rd Congressional District candidate Hillary Scholten.

The episode will air on WOOD TV8 and stream live on woodtv.com at 7 p.m. Scholten, a Democrat, will speak with political reporter Rick Albin about the most pressing issues facing West Michigan and take some questions previously submitted by viewers.

The Republican running in the 3rd District, John Gibbs, had agreed to meet Scholten in a debate hosted by News 8 on Sept. 13, but Gibbs last week withdrew, saying that date would not work. The two campaigns could not agree to a new date.

With the debate off, Gibbs will also appear on a prime-time episode of “To The Point” on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

The 3rd Congressional District, along with every other legislative district in Michigan, was redrawn this year. Including metro Grand Rapids and much of Kent, Ottawa and Muskegon counties, it is considered a political bellwether.

Gibbs, a former Trump administration employee who has been endorsed by the former president, beat incumbent Rep. Peter Meijer in the Republican primary in August. Scholten, a former U.S. Department of Justice attorney, was unopposed in the primary. She was previously defeated by Meijer in the general election in 2020.