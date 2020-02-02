To The Point: Whitmer’s State of the State, Trump in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It was a busy week for politics in Michigan.

On Wednesday. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivered her annual State of the State address, telling the Michigan Legislature she would go it alone to find road funding.

“It’s time for plan B: executive action,” Whitmer said. “I will ask the State Transportation Commission to issue state road bonds so we can start fixing the roads now. My Rebuilding Michigan plan is financed without an increase at the gas pump and it will do three things: save time, save money and save lives. Since it doesn’t require the Legislature to act, we can get started right away.”

The State Transportation Commission OK’d $3.5 billion in bonds the next day.

Also Thursday, President Donald Trump mixed policy and politics with a visit to the a metro Detroit plant to talk about the new USMCA trade deal replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement.

“I will say that we just ended a nightmare known as NAFTA,” Trump told a crowd at Dana Inc. in Warren. “They took our jobs for a long time, they took them for a long time. And we now have a brand new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. It’s a whole different ballgame, and it’s going to be great for this plant, it’s going to be incredible for Michigan.”

